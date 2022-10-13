Road Dogg Doesn’t Understand CM Punk Using ‘Cult Of Personality’ Theme

Road Dogg doesn’t understand CM Punk‘s us of “Cult Of Personality” as his entrance theme.

Taking to his podcast, “Oh You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed Punk’s use of the song by Living Colour for his theme. In Dogg’s opinion, the song doesn’t really match Punk’s personality.

“Buying ‘Cult of Personality’ for CM Punk makes zero sense to me. Yes that was his theme song for a minute, but why?

“[Whatever song they would’ve picked for his return] would’ve been fine, it would’ve been CM Punk’s new song and they could’ve found one in a music library that was close enough to where we can either copy this, rip it off a little bit, change it a little bit and own it, or we can just use that one, pay the library costs.

“I don’t know, I don’t think the’ Cult of Personality’ defines him in my mind or not. I don’t know if I’m just bringing that up because I’m negative about him all the time.”

Road Dogg and CM Punk have certainly had their issues with one another in the past. In a past podcast, the D-X member noted that he once wanted to fight Punk for the lack of respect he would show to veterans such as himself and The New Age Outlaws.

Currently, Punk is signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) where he is a multi-time World Champion for the promotion. However, he’s currently nursing an injury that has him sidelined from in-ring action.

He was also involved in a backstage altercation with other AEW talents that has caused quite a bit of backstage drama within the promotion. His future with AEW remains in question.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.