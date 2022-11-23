‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James to Jeff Jarrett: “Sorry I Took Your Job”

Road Dogg Jesse James is WWE‘s Senior Vice President of Live Events but is remorseful for taking the role from Jeff Jarrett.

In May of this year, Jarrett was rehired by WWE for the role and would appear on screen in July as a special guest referee at Summerslam 2022.

Mere weeks after officiating The Usos vs. The Street Profits, Jarrett was released from the company, and Road Dogg served as his replacement.

Sorry

Before being appointed WWE’s Senior VP of Live Events, Road Dogg worked for years as a producer and writer for WWE.

Speaking on the latest episode of ‘Oh You Didn’t Know,’ the New Age Outlaw addressed his time backstage, and how names can be cut for seemingly no reason.

“Look, you can be doing your job, and one day someone not like it, and the next day you’re not there.” Road Dogg Jesse James.

When James’ co-host Conrad Thompson joked that Jarrett used the same line after losing the SVP role, Road Dogg saw the funny side but was apologetic.

“[Laughs] Bless his heart, I’m so sorry. It hurts me when you say that. But I bet it hurts him a hell of a lot more. [Laughs] I’m so sorry Jeff.” Road Dogg Jesse James.

Jeff Jarrett is All-Elite

Jarrett’s return to WWE was short-lived but the ‘Chosen One’ has bounced back nicely.

On the November 2, 2022, Dynamite, Jarrett debuted for AEW, his first televised appearance for a wrestling show on TBS since the final WCW Monday Nitro in March 2001.

At AEW Full Gear, Double-J made his AEW in-ring debut, teaming with Jay Lethal against Sting and Darby Allin in a losing effort.

