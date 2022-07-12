Road Dogg Reveals ‘Bad Habit’ Seth Rollins Had

WWE Hall Of Famer Road Dogg reveals a “bad habit” Set Rollins used to have when he worked with him.

Road Dogg recently took part in a Q&A over on AdFreeShows, and was asked about “bad habits” that independent stars had when signing on with WWE. He actually used Seth Rollins as an example for this answer.

The Hall Of Famer explained that Rollins had a “bad habit” of not taking advice from his elders well, seemingly responding in a disrespectful way.

“He used to do this thing in the corner where he would jump up and down, and jump up and down, and run like he was in a mosh pit, and then just run and hit the guy with the forearm,” James said.

“And I thought, ‘Man, that’s so anti-climatic.’ It seemed like the build-up to it was bigger than the finish of it. So I went to him and told him that, and he said, ‘No, that’s what I do. I’m not changing it. That’s what I do.’ And I went to [Triple H] and I said, ‘Well, that kid, I’ll never talk to him again.’

“His bad habit was not saying, ‘Okay, thank you sir,’ or whatever and being respectful and then not doing what I said like every other young wrestler. At least pretend to respect what I’m telling you, you know what I mean? And what I was telling him was right.

“He did change it, and he did come up with something that was more [of] a bigger pop than the set-up to it. They had a ‘come to Jesus’ speech with him down there. And he changed his whole philosophy and perspective on how he was looking at stuff, and look at him now, man. On top of the world, doing some of his best work too, I might add.”

Of course, today, Rollins is one of the top stars in WWE. Over the course of his career “The Architect” has racked up four World Title runs, a Royal Rumble win, and so much more.

He had one of the more compelling rivalries so far thus year with Cody Rhodes, which was cut short due to Rhodes’ injury. Recently, he comes off of a failed bid at yet again becoming Mr. Money In The Bank.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.