Road Dogg Names Current WWE Superstar Better than Bret Hart

Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart may be known as the best there is, was, and ever will be, but does he hold a candle to AJ Styles?

Hart is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, having been inducted in 2006 and inducted as part of the Hart Foundation in 2019.

Styles, a two-time WWE Champion, debuted for the promotion at the 2016 Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View, and is also a Grand Slam champion.

Styles Vs. Hart

Both Styles and Hart are considered two of the best wrestlers of their respective eras, but which is better?

During the latest episode of his ‘Oh You Didn’t Know’ podcast, WWE’s Senior VP of Live Events ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James gave his pick.

“He [Styles] is a better wrestler. He has been working very hard ever since he showed up at the [Royal] Rumble. He’s older now and he’s slower now and he wants to work smarter now, but when he first got here and I think he was very much in his prime, the road puts it on you and that life.” ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James.

In recent months, Styles has been feuding with the Judgment Day, and has reunited with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Road Dogg also named AEW‘s Kenny Omega as one of the greats, saying he is currently below the Phenomenal One.

Road Dogg and Bret Hart

This week is hardly the first time that ‘Road Dogg’ has spoken about Bret Hart, and while others have respect for the Hitman, James isn’t among them.

In November, James told listeners of his podcast that he “never saw what the big deal was” in regards to Bret as a performer.

“I don’t think Bret was a great wrestler. He was a wrestler. I think I was a better sports entertainer than Bret was and I think that’s where the money is.”

