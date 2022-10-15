Rob Van Dam Says CM Punk Has “As Big Of An Ego” As Anyone In The Wrestling Business

Former AEW World Champion went on a rant during the media scrum after All Out that the wrestling world is still talking about.

After his rant, CM Punk brawled with The Elite and everyone was subsequently stripped of their titles (AEW World Championship & Trios Championships) and have not been seen on AEW TV since the PPV on September 4th.

Jon Moxley once again captured the AEW World Championship by defeating Bryan Danielson in the finals of the Tournament of Champions at Dynamite: Grand Slam. Moxley is set to defend the title next week on a special Tuesday night edition of Dynamite.

Rob Van Dam On The Ego Of CM Punk

Rob Van Dam recently joined Kenny McIntosh for an Inside the Ropes live show and discussed the former AEW World Champion. RVD hilariously compared CM Punk to a stripper during the conversation.

Anyway, CM Punk probably has as big of an ego as anybody I can think of that I met in the business. I’m not saying that necessarily in a bad way. Depends on how you take it, but I think that he believes that he really is the best, you know, the best in the world. I learned years ago, that strippers can be fun to date, as long as they can leave the gimmick at work and not bring it home and be normal at home.

Rob added that the guys that make it to the top of the wrestling industry often times have the biggest egos but are also the ones he finds crazy.

If you’re able to come back in the dressing room and still be that guy in the ring, that say they really believe you’re the best in the world, and you’re ready to prove it or whatever, then you know, the business looks at someone like that as like ‘Dude, you’re believing your own hype.’ There’s nobody on their own that is moving the industry, it’s everybody together. So being around him just feeling his energy, I feel like he believes that. Hey, these guys make it to the top the guys who believe in themselves the most the guys who do the promos that convince you they really think they’re the best. They are the ones who make it to the top. They’re also the ones that I can’t stand because I think they’re f*cking crazy.”

