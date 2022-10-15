Rob Van Dam Says CM Punk Has “As Big Of An Ego” As Anyone In The Wrestling Business

Former AEW World Champion went on a rant during the media scrum after All Out that the wrestling world is still talking about.
After his rant, CM Punk brawled with The Elite and everyone was subsequently stripped of their titles (AEW World Championship & Trios Championships) and have not been seen on AEW TV since the PPV on September 4th.
Jon Moxley once again captured the AEW World Championship by defeating Bryan Danielson in the finals of the Tournament of Champions at Dynamite: Grand Slam. Moxley is set to defend the title next week on a special Tuesday night edition of Dynamite.
Rob Van Dam On The Ego Of CM Punk
Rob Van Dam recently joined Kenny McIntosh for an Inside the Ropes live show and discussed the former AEW World Champion. RVD hilariously compared CM Punk to a stripper during the conversation.
Rob added that the guys that make it to the top of the wrestling industry often times have the biggest egos but are also the ones he finds crazy.