Chris Jericho to Defend ROH Championship at AEW Full Gear in a 4-Way Match

AEW has booked a 4-Way match at Full Gear on November 19th for the ROH Championship.

Chris Jericho will put the ROH Championship on the line against Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Sammy Guevara.

Danielson battled Chris Jericho for the ROH Championship on a recent episode of Dynamite. Chris Jericho picked up the victory after Daniel Garcia betrayed him and re-joined the Jericho Appreciation Society. Jericho defeated Castagnoli at Dynamite: Grand Slam to become ROH Champion.

On this week’s edition of AEW Rampage, William Regal, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson cut a backstage promo on Chris Jericho. They both wanted a title shot, Claudio wanted to battle Jericho because he was attacking ROH announcers. Danielson spoke about his ROH legacy and wanted one more shot against Jericho. William Regal ended the promo by telling Jericho to choose his opponent at the PPV on November 19th.

Later on Rampage, Chris Jericho said he will face them both at Full Gear along with Sammy Guevara in a 4-Way. The ROH Champion said that the Blackpool Combat Club members will wind up picking each other apart, and added that he knows Sammy will do “the right thing” in the match.

Now William Regal with his amazing General Manager experience is going to tell me which match I have to choose for my next Ring of Honor World Championship defense. A less honorable man would say neither. But The Ocho, the Ring of Jericho Champion, what if I said both? Sounds crazy, right Tony? Is it really though? Because I don’t think the Blackpool Combat Club really like each other.

Another match announced for AEW Full Gear is the finals of the World Title Eliminator tournament. The winner of the tournament will earn a shot at the AEW World Championship. Ricky Starks announced that he will be in the tournament on this week’s episode of Rampage. Ethan Page and Eddie Kingston will battle Wednesday on Dynamite in the first round.