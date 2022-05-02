Former ROH Booker Delirious Taking Independent Bookings

Delirious is taking independent bookings for the first time in over a decade.

He made the announcement on his Twitter account. He will be taking “full-time” bookings this spring into late summer.

Here is the press release from Delirious:

“FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 1st, 2022

“For the first time in over 10 years …. DELIRIOUS will be available for full-time bookings from May 2022 – August 2022.

Don’t miss your chance to book DELIRIOUS this summer for wrestling appearances and comprehensive pro wrestling seminars.

“DELIRIOUS has an extensive resume consisting of over 20 years of international pro wrestling experience including Mexico, Japan and the UK. Over 10 years as ROH Head Training Instructor. Over 10 years of full-time writing and producing for television and much more.

“For booking inquiries and info on seminar packages please email: DeliriousWrestler@gmail.com

“DELIRIOUS has provided a list of wrestlers who he would love to compete against this summer so promoters… take note.

“We are excited for the 2022 SUMMER HYSTERIA TOUR and it is still to be determined whether this is the last time DELIRIOUS will be available for independent bookings so don’t miss out!

“Peace and Love, Alice.

“- Delirious Translator & Assistant”

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes showed his support for Delirious on social media:

Awwww I love this. When I came to ROH there was a 30% business jolt in year 1 and then double that for year 2 – record business for them! AND this was the guy writing/editing/organizing the whole show. Good luck Delirious! Check em’ all off.



Also, I should make a new list… https://t.co/CDAzI9zG2n — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 2, 2022

When ROH went on hiatus, there was a ton of uncertainty. The promotion had released all of its talent and planned for a “reconceptualization” period. AEW President Tony Khan ended up purchasing the promotion.

As SEScoops first reported, ROH staff were told to prepare for their releases. Delirious was no exception.