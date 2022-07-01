Former ROH Star Pulled From Segment on AEW TV

The May 4 episode of AEW Dynamite almost had a former ROH star appear as a security guard.

In an interview with Ringsiders Wrestling, Tony Deppen shared that he was supposed to be a member of the security team that Wardlow had attacked. The AEW star faced former Impact Wrestling talent W. Morrissey at the May 4 episode of AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland.

After the match, Deppen was supposed to be one of the security guards that Wardlow beat down. He had already had a taped match with John Silver for AEW Dark that day.

However, according to the former ROH star, AEW pulled him because they didn’t want to hurt his value as a wrestler.

“…When I did AEW in Baltimore, I was supposed to do the run-in with Wardlow as well, and you know that Baltimore’s prime Ring of Honor territory. Everyone knows me there, and I did my match, got in the back, and the extra coordinator pulled me to the side.

“He’s like, ‘You’re not going out there for that,'” said Deppen. He continued, “I was like, ‘oh, why?’ He just like, ‘we don’t want to hurt you like everyone knows who you are out there.’ They didn’t want me to get hurt as like my value, I guess, which I understand that but also in the same sense I’m like, ‘yo I would’ve got an extra payday.'”

What is Former ROH Star Tony Deppen Doing Now?

Since he departed from ROH, Deppen has competed for different independent wrestling promotions. He has also become one of the frequent talents competing in Game Changer Wrestling.

He faced Jon Moxley for the GCW World Championship at GCW: You Wouldn’t Understand on June 18. While Deppen pushed the champion to his limit, Moxley defeated him to retain the title.

Deppen also recently competed in a scramble match at GCW: Dead or Alive on June 30, which he won by pinning Dark Sheik.

If AEW President Tony Khan wants to revive the ROH brand, he could consider signing Deppen. Although, it seems like Deppen is keeping himself active and having success.