ROH World Title Match Set for Final Battle 2022

The first match that will serve as the main event has been announced for the upcoming ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

During Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was confirmed that Chris Jericho would defend the Ring Of Honor World Championship against Claudio Castagnoli on December 10th.

The two originally faced off at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam back in September, where Claudio lost the title to Jericho, who has held it ever since. This long-standing feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club has been going on for months and will now roll on to Final Battle.

At AEW Full Gear, Jericho retained the ROH World Heavyweight Title over Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and Claudio Castagnoli.

The Segment

(AEW)

During Rampage, Jericho kicked off the show and did a promo where he bragged about being the greatest Ring Of Honor Champion ever. Castagnoli interrupted him and challenged Jericho to an ROH Title rematch.

While Jericho initially denied Castagnoli the opportunity, Matt Menard suggested that Castagnoli should get another crack at Jericho and the ROH Title. However, he added a stipulation: if Claudio loses again, he should be forced to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.