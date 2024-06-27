MxM Reportedly In Discussion To Appear For Ring Of Honor

MxM could be making an appearance for ROH in the near future.

MxM(Mansoor & Mason Madden) is trying to take the wrestling world by storm after becoming free agents earlier this year. After WWE released the team on September 21, 2023, they have been on a mission to find success on the independent wrestling scene.

Both superstars have thrived, working for several promotions from around the world. A new report shares that MxM could also have their eyes set on competing for Ring of Honor.

Fightful Select reported on June 12 that Mansoor and Madden would be in attendance for the June 15 episode of AEW Collision. Mansoor had also visited backstage for an AEW Dynamite the prior month. Although the report believed they would compete on the show, it ultimately didn’t happen for unclear reasons.

However, a new Fightful Select report gave another update on the team’s potential involvement with the company.

An AEW source shared with Sean Ross Sapp that the charismatic tag team has been in discussion for appearances for ROH. He also noted that nothing is definitive, and it’s unclear if a deal is in place yet. However, there is movement in place that makes their ROH possible in the near future.

Ring of Honor Owner Tony Khan having MxM compete on ROH TV could be a great addition to the tag team division. Mansoor and Madden have shown the Indies they could be competitive on any roster. The move to work for different promotions has allowed them to wrestle more as a team than in WWE.

MxM could be a fun duo on the ROH roster. For now, they are still focused on continuing their success in the Indies.

What’s Next For MxM?

Madden shared on X that the tag team will appear at three live events in July. MxM’s first appearance will be at Hoodslam on July 5, where they will take on the Stoner Brothers(Rick Scott Stoner & Scott Rick Stoner). Two days later, the popular free agents will compete at Deadlock Pro Wrestling against Sinner & Saints (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) in the first round of the 2024 Tag Festival Tournament.

Their last scheduled appearance next month will be at Prestige Wrestling on July 12. MxM will be involved in a Four Way Match against C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas), Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson), and Sinner and Saints for the Prestige Tag Team Championship.

MxM could still be booked for more appearances next month, including with ROH. Regardless, they are making the most of their opportunities as free agents and showing that former WWE superstars can thrive in the indies.

