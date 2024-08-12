Former WWE star SCRYPTS (now known as Sidney Akeem) has arrived in Ring of Honor. He made his debut during the ROH tapings on August 11.

Ring of Honor held a couple of ROH television tapings at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas. Fans have revealed that Sidney Akeem, formerly known as SCRYPTS/ Reggie in WWE, made his debut at the ROH tapings. He squared off against Johnny TV in a singles match.

His First Post-WWE Interview

Akeem recently spoke to Fightful and said that he was aiming to carve out his own path and avoid being remembered as a gimmick performer. Here is what he said:

“You know, everything that I did in my WWE career has been four years, four incredible years, and every opportunity is an opportunity. But like you said, I was presented in such a unique way. I do sometimes think that if I never got the opportunity to do the whole sommelier thing, how different would my career have been? I don’t know. I don’t know if I would be this popular because it did give me a platform to showcase my skills. But I know that that’s not all that I have to offer. So I’m very much so trying to carve out a career and not just be known as a gimmick act, a gimmick performer and whatnot.

Akeem became a free agent on June 1 after WWE decided not to renew his contract. He had signed with the company back in 2020. At the time, he portrayed the gimmick of Carmella’s sommelier, Reginald. He soon got involved in the WWE 24/7 title picture and held the title four times. Eventually, he was reintroduced under a new gimmick, SCRYPTS on NXT in November 2022. He performed wearing a mask but dropped it after his storyline with Axiom. He then formed OTM alongside Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and Jaida Parker before departing the company.