The Righteous Exit AEW and ROH

The Righteous, Vincent Marseglia and Dutch, are no longer part of All Elite Wrestling or Ring of Honor, according to PWInsider. Their exit reportedly took place about a week ago, with both performers now removed from the official AEW roster page.

The duo officially signed with AEW and ROH in March 2023, having previously gained recognition during the Sinclair Broadcast Group era of ROH. As part of that run, they held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships multiple times, establishing themselves as a prominent faction within the promotion.

Their most recent appearances came under the AEW/ROH umbrella, where they continued to represent their dark, cult-inspired persona.

No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of their departure or their future plans in professional wrestling.