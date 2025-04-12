Spoiler: Tony Khan Announces New Women’s Championship After Collision

Tony Khan has announced another new wrestling championship.

The AEW president made an appearance after this week’s episode of Collision from MassMutual Arena in Springfield, MA, went off air.

Khan came out with the new belt and announced that it’ll be the ROH Women’s Pure Championship. He confirmed that the inaugural champion will be crowned at the upcoming Supercard of Honor event from Atlantic City, New Jersey on May 2:

The wrestling executive did not confirm any further details on the crowning of the new champion, though it’s possible that we’ll see a tournament leading up to the PPV event before the first champion is determined.

History Of ROH Pure Championship

The ROH Pure Championship was first established in February 2004. AJ Styles became the Inaugural champion after defeating CM Punk in the final of an eight-men tournament at the company’s Second Anniversary Show.

The championship, however, was retired only 2 years later by Bryan Danielson. It was reintroduced by the company in 2020, with Jonathan Gresham becoming the first champion of the new era.

This title is defended under the Pure Championship rules which include things such as a wrestler having only three rope breaks during a match and the championship changing hands even via disqualification and count out.