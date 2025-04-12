Drew McIntyre Explains Reports of ‘Storming Out Of’ Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre has addressed the reports of ‘storming out’ of Royal Rumble 2025.

The Scottish Psychopath entered the battle royal this year at #17 and lasted almost half an hour before being eliminated by Damian Priest. At the same time as his elimination, however, Logan Paul and LA Knight were exchanging blows, taking the attention of fans away from the elimination.

Since it was supposed to be the start of the feud between Priest and Drew, McIntyre was reported to be unhappy with the turn of events and said to have stormed out of the arena before the conclusion of the PPV.

LA Knight and Logan Paul were very close when Drew McIntyre got eliminated by Damian Priest ? #ROYALRUMBLE pic.twitter.com/iSZxEg8OeD — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) February 2, 2025

The WWE star was asked about the legitimacy of these reports during a recent interview with Getting Over podcast. He claimed that not all details of the incident were described accurately. Though Drew McIntyre did confirm that he left the arena almost immediately explaining that it was the grown-up thing to do:

“I mean, not all the details are accurate but yeah, I was fuming (at WWE Royal Rumble) and I let everybody know what I thought and then I left. Because I’ve learned as an adult, nothing good happens when you’re highly emotional so just go calm down, get the facts, then deal with it, because I don’t want to punch somebody in the head and be unprofessional and then find out facts later, I didn’t know about. It was the grown-up thing to do.”

Drew McIntyre later said that he gets frustrated when someone does something disrespectful. However sometimes you later find out that the incident was not how it appeared on the surface. So it’s better to calm down and get all the facts before reacting to anything too harshly which is what he did.

Apart from this, the former World Champion also talked about things such as character development in today’s wrestling, living in world of social media and more. You can check out more highlights of his interview here.