Roman Reigns Addresses John Cena’s Upcoming WWE Return

Roman Reigns has addressed John Cena‘s upcoming return. The Tribal Chief says Cena’s support will do nothing for Kevin Owens, who will pay dearly for being a thorn in The Bloodline‘s side.

Cena is lacing up his boots again next Friday, December 30 for a special edition of WWE Smackdown on Fox. Cena and Owens will team up against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Reigns and Cena have clashed before, with Reigns grabbing the proverbial torch right on both occasions. In their two high-profile matches, Reigns was victorious both times (SummerSlam 2021 and No Mercy 2017).

These two generational ‘Faces of WWE’ will collide one more time in just a matter of days. Reigns is dismissive of Cena and says he won’t help Owens overcome The Bloodline.

Not Worried About Cena

Roman Reigns served up some trash talk for Cena and Owens on the December 19 edition of WWE Raw.

In a backstage segment that opened the show, Reigns told Owens he’s going to need a lot more than John Cena to stand a chance against him. He’s going to need the entire Raw locker room to have his back. Otherwise, the Bloodline will “torture” him and make his life a living hell – and there’s nothing Cena can do about it.

The final SmackDown of 2022 will mark Cena’s first match of the year. As he mentioned last week during his surprise appearance on SmackDown, this will keep his 20-year strike alive of not missing a year without wrestling.

This may be the final time Reign sand Cena trade blows inside a WWE ring, making this a can’t miss event. Cena is no longer an active member of the WWE roster, but Reigns may be underestimating the legend from West Newbury, MA.