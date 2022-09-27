Roman Reigns Advertised For Upcoming SmackDown Season Premiere

Roman Reigns is currently advertised for the upcoming SmackDown season premiere in October.

The DCU Center is currently advertising “The Tribal Chief” for the WWE SmackDown on Friday, October 7 in Worcester, Massachusetts. That will be the season premiere for the show, and it will also be the go-home show prior to WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

WWE.com is also advertising Reigns for the show. It should also be noted that The Bloodline is also being advertised for the Monday Night RAW on the post-Extreme Rules edition of the program in October.

Check out the official advertisement from the DCU Center here:

BREAKING NEWS: Roman Reigns, WWE Champion… The Big Dog… will be at the DCU Center on Fri. Oct 7 for @WWE’s SmackDown!



BREAKING NEWS: Roman Reigns, WWE Champion… The Big Dog… will be at the DCU Center on Fri. Oct 7 for WWE's SmackDown!

Tickets starting at $20 are available online & the DCU Center Box Office.

Roman Reigns currently reigns as the Undisputed WWE Champion since capturing the WWE Title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania earlier this year. After successful title defenses against the likes of Lesnar and Drew McIntyre, Reigns’ next opponent is already booked for Saudi Arabia.

He’ll take on Logan Paul at Crown Jewel next month. While it’s highly unlikely that Reigns’ title reign ends with Paul, it will be interesting to see who else could challenge Reigns for the WWE’s top prize moving forward.

Names such as the returning Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, and Karrion Kross have all been tossed around as possibilities.