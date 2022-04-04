Roman Reigns May Have Suffered Arm Injury At WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns picked up another huge win in the main event of WrestleMania 38. He defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new Undisputed Universal Champion.

Though many fans noted how the ending of the match fell flat. It appears that an injury The Tribal Chief suffered in the final minutes of the match may be the reason for it.

Reigns was heard telling his special counsel Paul Heyman that something ‘is out’ towards the ending of the title unification match.

Many believed that the Head Of The Table may have popped his shoulder during the bout. Though as seen below, the photos that have surfaced since then suggests that he may have torn a muscle:

Roman Reigns also seems to be struggling to hold both the titles at first after his big win. He did manage to end the show flaunting both the belts.

Neither WWE nor Reigns himself have commented on his injury so far. So it’s hard to say if the injury is serious or if he will be missing any ring time due to it.

There is no word yet on the future of the unified titles either. We will have to see if WWE keeps both the world titles together or separates them anytime soon.