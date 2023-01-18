Roman Reigns Breaks GUNTHER’s Impressive WWE Record as Champion

Roman Reigns has added yet another milestone to his impressive run on top as the Undisputed Universal Champion.

At Payback 2020, Reigns became the Universal Champion when he beat Bray Wyatt and Brown Strowman in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match.

He later scored a victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 last year. Reigns became the first star to hold both the WWE and Universal Championships simultaneously.

The Stat

Wrestling Stats & Info on Twitter noted that Reigns has now been the Universal Champion for 871 days, surpassing GUNTHER’s 870-day NXT UK Title reign.

“Today, @WWERomanReigns’s active reign as Universal Champion (2020-Present) reaches 871 days, surpassing @Gunther_AUT’s NXT UK Title reign (2019-2021) for the longest single/consecutive championship reign in the entire @WWE Universe in the last 35+ years. #HeadOfTheTable.”

Throughout his time as the Universal Champion, Reigns has defended it against some of the biggest names in the company, including John Cena. Reigns will make his next defense as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble next weekend. This is a rematch from the 2021 event where Reigns won their Last Man Standing Match.

GUNTHER is currently the Intercontinental Champion and is slated to work the 30-Man Royal Rumble match.