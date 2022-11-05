KSI & Mr. Beast React to Roman Reigns Call Out at WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against YouTuber Logan Paul in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel.

Reigns is closing in on 800 days as champion, while Logan was just wrestling in the third match. Logan Paul was very impressive once again and had an excellent performance at the premium live event.

The Usos brawled with the Impaulsive podcast hosts during the match and Jake Paul made his way to the ring with his own music. Jake knocked The Usos out of the ring before Solo Sikoa arrived. Logan leveled Sikoa with a dive but got hit with a Superman Punch when he got back into the ring. Reigns followed it up with a Spear to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

KSI & Mr. Beast React to Roman Reigns Calling Them Out at WWE Crown Jewel

During the main event of WWE Crown Jewel, The Tribal Chief had Logan trapped in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. The 27-year-old tried to escape but Reigns had the hold locked in. Roman began taunted Logan and called out other popular YouTubers in the process.

“We going to put an end to this. This is it right here. Ain’t no more YouTubers coming over here. This is the last YouTuber you will ever see. Hey KSI, Mr Beast.”

Logan then battled back and escaped the hold in the match. Popular YouTubers KSI and Mr. Beast reacted to the call out from Reigns on twitter.

You can check out the full results for WWE Crown Jewel in the link below.