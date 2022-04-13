Video: Roman Reigns Destroys Cody Rhodes Sign After Raw Goes Off The Air

Roman Reigns has already had enough of Cody Rhodes.

Cody made his “stupendous” return to WWE on night one of WrestleMania 38. He was Seth Rollins‘ surprise opponent. Cody won the match and followed that up with a victory over The Miz on the April 11 episode of Raw.

Roman Reigns Rips Up Cody Rhodes Sign

Roman Reigns was in action once Raw went off the air. He teamed with The Usos to take on Drew McIntyre and New Day. At one point, Reigns took a Cody Rhodes sign from a fan and ripped it to shreds.

This will certainly stoke the flames of a potential showdown between Reigns and Cody. Rhodes recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump and said that a match with Reigns is there for the future.

Peep the video courtesy of Twitter user “ItsWildBoy.”