See What Happened After Raw With Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was in action after Monday’s Raw went off the air.

The Bloodline (Reigns and The Usos) battled Drew McIntyre and The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) in a 6-man tag match. The finish came when McIntyre hit the Claymore kick on Jimmy Uso.

Raw after Dark ??I love Dark Matches ? pic.twitter.com/f1oT175Z8b — Shadowbladez, THE DRAGON LORD ? (@TheShadowbladez) April 12, 2022

Paul Heyman was ringside for the dark match main event. While the action was going on in the ring, Heyman was jaw-jacking with fans at ringside. At one point, Heyman challenged a member of the audience to fight him. The fan attempted to approach the baricade, but was stopped by security.

You can see video of this encounter embedded below, courtesy of Detroit News reporter Andrew Roth:

Paul Heyman challenges a member of the audience in Detroit to a fight after #WWERaw went off the air. (Security did not allow the audience member to approach the barricade.) @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/QXzp59pV8e — Andrew Roth+ (@RothsReviews) April 12, 2022

After the match, the New Day and Drew McIntyre addressed the crowd. Woods and Kingston said the Motor City (Detroit) inspired them to become The New Day.

Drew McIntyre lead a “New Day Rocks” chant to send the crowd home happy.