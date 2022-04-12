Tuesday, April 12, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

See What Happened After Raw With Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman

By Michael Reichlin
After Raw April 11 2022
(via Andrew Roth)

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was in action after Monday’s Raw went off the air.

The Bloodline (Reigns and The Usos) battled Drew McIntyre and The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) in a 6-man tag match. The finish came when McIntyre hit the Claymore kick on Jimmy Uso.

Paul Heyman was ringside for the dark match main event. While the action was going on in the ring, Heyman was jaw-jacking with fans at ringside. At one point, Heyman challenged a member of the audience to fight him. The fan attempted to approach the baricade, but was stopped by security.

You can see video of this encounter embedded below, courtesy of Detroit News reporter Andrew Roth:

After the match, the New Day and Drew McIntyre addressed the crowd. Woods and Kingston said the Motor City (Detroit) inspired them to become The New Day.

Drew McIntyre lead a “New Day Rocks” chant to send the crowd home happy.

Related Articles
Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
Latest Wrestling News

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.