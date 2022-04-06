Cody Rhodes On Roman Reigns: “There’s A Match Out There”

Cody Rhodes knows the possibility of a showdown with Roman Reigns exists.

Cody made his long-speculated return to WWE on night one of WrestleMania 38. He was the mystery opponent for Seth Rollins. Cody ended up scoring the pinfall victory in a highly praised match.

Reigns was also in action at WrestleMania 38 but he took the stage for the main event on night two. “The Tribal Chief” pinned Brock Lesnar to become the undisputed WWE Universal Champion. That means as of now, there is only one men’s world champion in WWE.

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns?

On the post-WrestleMania episode of Raw, Cody Rhodes made his intentions clear. “The American Nightmare” said he returned to WWE to become a world champion.

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Rhodes said that a match with Reigns is there but the journey has some more pitstops (h/t PW Torch).

“When I left here, Roman Reigns was on top. And I think Roman Reigns was experiencing some of the negative byproduct of being on top. Some of the pushback that a new face, a new individual, but the thing that makes a champion in any company in anything is consistency.

“And we he said ‘Dallas, Texas, acknowledge me,’ and whether they’re supposed to boo, cheer, whatever it might be, and they acknowledged him? You want to know a term that’s often really overused in what we do? It’s ‘over.’ Oh this guy’s so over, she’s so over. No, over is years and years and years of work to where fans follow you.

“That’s part of my song,” Rhodes said of his relationship to fans. “I’ll follow you to the end. That’s how I feel about the fans and hopefully that’s a mutual thing. He’s (Reigns) truly gotten over via consistency and via hard work. What he has going now with Paul Heyman and The Usos, it’s a very intimidating presence. It exists. There’s a match out there. That is likely ‘the match’ that exists out there. But before the match, you have to cross paths in some capacity and we haven’t yet. And I look forward to that.”

Cody may very well still be involved in a feud with Rollins. The two shook hands on Raw but Rollins didn’t come across as sincere. In fact, even the commentary team hinted that there’s more to come with this rivalry.