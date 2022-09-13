Roman Reigns Dual Title Situation Described As ‘Complex’

Roman Reigns currently holds both the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Title – a situation reportedly being described as “complex.”

While Reigns holds both of WWE’s World Titles, that means he occupies duties as “top guy” on both Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live. However, Reigns is “officially” a member of the SmackDown Live roster.

Not to mention he’s working on a reduced schedule these days. Therefore, the champion’s presence is absent from both brands for a good amount of time – but mostly RAW.

This certainly poses some questions heading into WrestleMania season, as fans begin to wonder if the titles will be separated, kept together, or officially unified to one singular belt.

According to a report from WrestleVotes on Twitter, the current situation with Reigns and the dual titles is described as “complex.” The report suggests WWE wants to go into WrestleMania with two champions.

The trouble is, WWE also doesn’t want Reigns to lose “AT ALL” prior to “The Show Of Shows.” Triple H and other creative heads are open to all ideas in this regard.

The situation w/ the world titles & Roman Reigns is “complex” according to a source. They would like to go into “Mania season” & WrestleMania itself with 2 champions, but they also don’t want Reigns losing AT ALL prior. I’m told HHH & co are open to all things creatively here. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 13, 2022

Roman Reigns has certainly been built up as one of WWE’s most dominant stars and champions of all time. He’s now gone over 1,000 days without having been pinned.

As the months pass and we approach WrestleMania season, it’s likely his opponent at the event could be tapped with the responsibility of dethroning “The Tribal Chief.”

The question remains, however, if it will be for one title, or two?