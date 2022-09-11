Roman Reigns Reaches Yet Another WWE Milestone

Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for over two years as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Reigns’ tenure as the Tribal Chief has seen him defeat plenty of WWE’s biggest stars, including Bray Wyatt, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Edge to name just a few.

Now, the leader of the Bloodline has another impressive accolade.

Pinfall

Reigns has retained against every opponent he’s faced so far, and it’s been a very long time since the Tribal Chief suffered defeat.

This week, Reigns reached 1,000 days since being pinned, which took place at the WWE: Tables Ladders and Chairs event in December 2019.

At the show, Reigns, then a babyface, loss to Baron Corbin in a TLC match.

It’s worth mentioning that Corbin had significant help in the match, with Dolph Ziggler and the Revival (now FTR in AEW) helping him get the win.

Who’s Next?

Reigns has gone 1,000 days since last being pinned, but this streak will have to end eventually.

It was recently reported that the Tribal Chief won’t be competing at next month’s Extreme Rules, and his next title defense will be at the Crown Jewel show in November.

Despite Kevin Owens teasing confronting Reigns, it’s also been noted that he won’t be facing Reigns, nor will long-time rival Seth Rollins.

Braun Strowman has been rumored by fans to be next to step up to the Head of the Table, given his return to WWE earlier this month.

There has also been speculation that Cody Rhodes could be the one to break Reigns’ tenure as Champion, as well as reports of Roman facing his cousin The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

