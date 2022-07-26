Roman Reigns Hopes Match With Brock Lesnar At SummerSlam Is Their Last

Ahead of this weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event WWE superstar and current Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns appeared on the TODAY show to hype his title showdown with longtime rival, Brock Lesnar.

The Beast and the Tribal Chief have clashed multiple times over the past seven years, including three WrestleMania main events, and numerous showdowns at SummerSlam and other marquee WWE shows. Reigns has been on the winning end of the last two bouts with Lesnar, but he is now hoping to make it three in a row.

“Anytime you can beat Brock Lesnar three times in a row, that’s a pretty good — that’s a feather in the cap.”

Despite his confidence being at an all-time high Reigns does admit that battling the Beast is always tough, and hopes that this will be their final chapter at least for a little whi.e

“I hope it’s the last time. It hurts. It’s brutal being in the ring with Brock. He’s a big ole country boy and has such a great, legitimate background. I mean, he started as an amateur wrestler, all the way through the collegiate ranks, into the UFC as everybody knows, heavyweight champion. He’s dominated WWE for a long time. The only problem he has is that Roman Reigns showed up and took over. So, it’s going to be great.”

Ending his rant…the champ discusses his life as a father, and how his new schedule affords him more time to spend with his kids. He does add that when he is in WWE, he’s pushing himself to achieve things that have never been done before.

“We’re really entering that kind of timeframe in my career where I’m really pushing myself to a different level and just trying to achieve things that have never been done before.”

Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) is with us live today!



The WWE superstar is talking about facing Brock Lesnar at #SummerSlam, his daily life, date nights, and more! pic.twitter.com/r1Zz7PmkrB — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 26, 2022

