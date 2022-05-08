No, Roman Reigns Isn’t Retiring Anytime Soon

Roman Reigns seemingly hinted at retirement during a recent live event but it turns out he is referring to something else.

The “Tribal Chief” performed during a house show in Trenton, New Jersey on May 7. Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. After the match, Roman grabbed a mic and had the following to say:

“I honestly don’t know if I’ll ever be back here again.” Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns’ “New Phase”

Roman Reigns also discussed changing his schedule to enter a new phase of his career. This led many to believe that WWE’s top star could be making his exit from the wrestling business soon.

As it turns out, that isn’t the case.

Photo: WWE.com

What Roman Really Meant

Fightful is reporting that Roman is strongly factored into creative plans for the foreseeable future. People within the company don’t believe he will be leaving anytime soon.

With that said, Roman’s words did hold some weight. As it turns out, Reigns will likely be reducing his live event schedule. This means he’ll be dialing back on his house show appearances.

No Clear Next Man Up

Reigns has finally settled in as the top draw in WWE. For years, Vince McMahon has been looking for that one difference-maker to fill the shoes of John Cena. WWE now has that in Reigns.

If Reigns were to leave tomorrow, there’s no clear answer on who would replace him. Reports have indicated that Vince sees potential in Theory to be the next big thing but he isn’t nearly ready for that role.

Luckily for WWE officials, it looks like Roman Reigns is staying put for now.