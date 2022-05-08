Roman Reigns Teases Retirement At WWE Live Event

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns teased retiring from the ring during a recent live event in Trenton, New Jersey.

In the final match of the show, billed as ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event, Reigns retained his championship against Drew McIntyre.

In a post-match promo to the crowd, Reigns spoke about this year marking ten years since he debuted on WWE’s main roster at Survivor Series 2012.

Reigns also spoke about competing in Trenton several times, and when speaking about a “new phase” of his career, teased his retirement.

“I honestly don’t know if I’ll ever be back here again.” Roman Reigns.

Reigns ended his promo by saying he hopes the fans get home safe.

Roman Reigns will team with The Usos to face RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre tonight at WrestleMania Backlash.

Roman Reigns in Hollywood

While Reigns is the unquestionable top star in WWE it is believed by many that he will one day follow his cousin The Rock into Hollywood.

The Tribal Chief has already dabbled in acting with his biggest role to date being alongside the Brahma Bull in 2019’s Fast and Furious spinoff ‘Hobbs and Shaw.’

Reigns also lent his voice to the character ‘Ramarilla’ in the 2021 animated movie ‘Rumble.’

Reigns himself said he would like to do more movies during an appearance on the Michael Kay Show last November.

Last month, Randy Orton said that he will remain a WWE Superstar while Reigns will one day be in Hollywood.