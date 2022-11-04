Roman Reigns Praises Logan Paul Before Title Match at WWE Crown Jewel: “It’s Very Encouraging”

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for 794 days now and is the heavy favorite to win at WWE Crown Jewel.

He will defend the title this Saturday against Logan Paul at the premium live event. The 27-year-old will be competing in just the third match of his career. Logan has been impressive thus far but the odds are stacked against him this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel.

Logan sent a message to Roman and The Bloodline by knocking out Jey Uso with one punch on a recent edition of SmackDown. The Miz approached the Head of the Table this past Monday on RAW and suggested an alliance between the two because he was Logan’s tag partner at WrestleMania and knows how to beat him. Reigns sent a message back to Logan by knocking out The Miz with a Superman Punch.

Roman Reigns Compliments Logan Paul Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

ESPN recently published a story about Logan Paul’s journey to becoming a WWE Superstar and featured quotes from Triple H, Shane Helms, The Miz, and Roman Reigns.

Speaking with ESPN, the Head of the Table complimented Logan Paul ahead of their title match this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel.

When you know how tough this performance is and when you see somebody who can catch on as quickly as he has, it’s very encouraging, especially with someone who has such a following. When you’re dealing with someone like a Logan Paul, someone who garners so much attention and has so much buzz, you’re not gonna hurt yourself dealing with someone and doing business with someone like that. Roman Reigns on Logan Paul in WWE (via ESPN)

The 37-year-old added that he’s not concerned with any criticism leading into the main event this Saturday.

I know I’m gonna have to dictate some things [with Paul] ’cause of my knowledge and experience to that particular setting. It’s just something that you get used to. John [Cena] did it, Steve [Austin] did it. Dwayne [“The Rock” Johnson] did it, Hulk [Hogan] did it. We all do it. And that’s just a part of building that equity and taking on that role as the guy. Roman Reigns on being “the guy” in WWE (via ESPN)

H/T: ESPN