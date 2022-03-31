Roman Reigns Reacts To Triple H’s Retirement

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has shared his thoughts on Triple H walking away from in-ring action.

Back in Sept. 2021, WWE issued a statement revealing that “The Game” suffered a “cardiac event” and was expected to make a full recovery. As it turns out, things are a lot more serious than WWE led the public to believe.

Hunter revealed to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that he has a defibrillator in his chest and will never wrestle again. He also essentially said that he was on the brink of death.

Roman Reigns On Triple H’s Retirement

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Roman Reigns said he’s always been fond of Triple H since his days in developmental (h/t 411Mania.com).

“H was very critical in this process to guide me along. Before I met Vince and built a relationship with him, it was Triple H, he was the one down there in developmental, helping guide talent along. He was the one that overlooked it.

“He was huge in guiding me along. I think he recognized [my] potential and he was always good to me. Early on, I was the type that was asking for raises. ‘Can I get some more money?’ ‘Yeah, go ahead.’

“Two months later. ‘Can I get some more money?’ ‘Yup.’ Then there’s a point where they are like, ‘No.’ I was like, ‘Can you ask Triple H?’ The next morning, you get more money. H has hooked me up and always looked over me. Inside and outside the ring, he’s the best.“

Wrestling fans got to witness 30 years of “The Game.” Hunter began his career back in March 1992 and ended it in March 2022.