Roman Reigns References Vince McMahon’s Retirement On Raw

The Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns returned on Raw this Monday night and dropped a big reference during his promo.

The Bloodline showed up during the second segment of the show. Paul Heyman started hyping up The Tribal Chief’s upcoming title defence at SummerSlam.

Though he could not conclude his talk, as Theory interrupted the wise man. Mr Money In The Bank told Reigns that he will win both the US championship and the Undisputed world title at SummerSlam.

The Head Of The Table invited Theory to the ring, and he told the young star that he should look around and analyse the situation before saying anything.

Roman Reigns then told Theory ‘you’re daddy is not here anymore,’ referencing to former WWE chairman Vince McMahon retiring from the company last week.

The segment ended with Reigns leaving the ring with others. You can check out the full segment from Raw below:

Theory had been involved in a storyline with Vince McMahon since last November. The retired Chairman had been projecting the young star as the next face of the company.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against Brock Lesnar at the SummerSlam PPV this Sunday on July 31. Theory is going to challenge Bobby Lashley for the US title on the same show.