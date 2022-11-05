Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed WWE Universal Title Over Logan Paul

Logan Paul was not the man to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The match that headlined the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event featured Paul doing some basic moves early before throwing a wild punch that missed. Paul hit a crossbody off the barricade for 2. Paul hit the Buckshot Lariat for a near fall. Paul with a springboard move, but Reigns punched him. Paul with an exploder power slam and later a blockbuster for 2. Paul with a superman punch to Reigns.

Reigns failed to connect with the superman punch and Paul hit him with a big right hand then the superman punch of his own for a near fall. Paul filmed himself jumping off the top rope to put Reigns through the table. Jake Paul came out when The Usos attacked some of the guys from Impaulsive. He laid them out with right hands.

Logan with a frog splash off the top rope to Reigns for a near fall. After taking out The Usos with an outside dive, once in the ring, Reigns hit the superman punch and the spear for the win.

ONE LUCKY PUNCH. Logan Paul delivers the punch to Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line!

How we Got Here

WWE set up the match when there was an exchange that happened after Reigns appeared on Paul’s Impaulsive podcast and noted on Twitter that Paul was talking trash about him as Paul said Reigns is the person in WWE who he wants to face. Reigns told Paul Heyman to handle it, and then Triple H invited Paul to appear on SmackDown.

WWE later held a press conference in Las Vegas to announce the main event for its November 5 event with this planned match. Paul trained with former WWE Cruiserweight Champions Shane Helms and Drew Gulak to prepare for the bout.