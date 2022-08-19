Roman Reigns & Ronda Rousey News, WWE Weekend Schedule

WWE has a busy weekend ahead, with the Raw and SmackDown crews touring Canada, while NXT has two shows in Florida.

Here are a few interesting notes for what’s ahead:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be making a rare live event appearance at Saturday’s SmackDown house show from Ottawa. He’ll be wrestling in the main event against his Clash at the Castle opponent, Drew McIntyre.

Reigns has been working a greatly reduced schedule over the past several months. He’s been kept off a few premium live events and does not work many non-televised shows.

Ronda Rousey, who is currently serving ‘suspended’ due to her attacking a referee at SummerSlam, is also back on the road for SmackDown She’ll be competing in 3-way matches with SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Natalya.

On the Raw side, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be hosting the events from Kingston, Ontario and London, Ontario. This weekend’s Raw brand main events will see Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler in a Street Fight. Rollins vs. Riddle is also advertised.

WWE Weekend Schedule

Friday, August 19

Friday Night SmackDown (Montreal, QC)

NXT Live (Lakeland, FL)

Saturday, August 20

NXT Live (Venice, FL)

Saturday Night’s Main Event – SmackDown (Ottowa, ON)

Saturday Night’s Main Event – RAW (Kingston, ON)

Sunday, August 21