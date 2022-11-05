Roman Reigns Sends Message to Logan Paul After WWE Crown Jewel: “It Wasn’t Lucky Enough”

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul in the main event of Crown Jewel.

Logan Paul was impressive once again, but the Tribal Chief was too much to overcome in just the third match of his career. The 27-year-old did a lot more than connect with “one lucky shot” at the premium live event, he gave Roman Reigns everything he could handle. Jake Paul showed up during the match to battle The Usos are they tried to interfere.

Solo Sikoa made his way down the entrance ramp and was greeted with a dive by Logan Paul. However, the distraction cost the popular YouTuber and Roman leveled him with a Superman Punch, and then a Spear to retain the title. Roman has now been champion for 796 days.

At one point during the title match, the challenger set the champion up on the announce table and climbed to the top rope. Logan then filmed himself leaping off the top turnbuckle and connecting with a Frog Splash on the Head of the Table.

Roman Reigns Sends Message to Logan Paul after WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns took to Twitter while flying back from Saudi Arabia on his private jet. With the WWE and Universal Championships placed on the seat next to him, and the top of Jey Uso’s head in the background, Roman delivered a message to Logan Paul.

I guess that one lucky shot, it wasn’t lucky enough.

