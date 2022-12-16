Roman Reigns Sends Message to WWE Universe Ahead of His Return on SmackDown

Roman Reigns will be returning to WWE SmackDown tomorrow night and has sent a message to fans ahead of the show.

The Tribal Chief has not appeared since WWE Survivor Series WarGames. At the premium live event, Sami Zayn proved his worth to The Bloodline and hit Kevin Owens with a low blow. The Honorary Uce followed it up with a Helluva Kick and then stepped aside to allow Jey Uso to have the moment. Jey connected with a Frog Splash on KO to pick up the victory for The Bloodline.

Ahead of tomorrow’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns took to Twitter to send a message to the WWE Universe. Reigns claimed he and The Bloodline are the best in the world and it isn’t even close.

Chicago!!!! Get ready to acknowledge your Tribal Chief and the greatness of The #Bloodline. The undeniable best in the world and it’s not even close.@HeymanHustle @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn

Sami Zayn Set for a Big Night This Week on SmackDown

The Usos defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Brawling Brutes on last Friday’s edition of SmackDown. Sami Zayn was ringside and once again was crucial to the success of The Bloodline.

Jimmy and Jey isolated Butch in the ring and planted him with the 1D. Sheamus attempted to break up the cover but couldn’t get there in time because Sami was holding The Celtic Warrior back and the referee didn’t catch it.

After the match, Sami had a conversation with Jey Uso backstage. Jey has warmed up to The Honorary Uce following his actions at WarGames and told him that he should shave and get a haircut. Jey added that Sami is in for a big night on this week’s SmackDown and Zayn looked overjoyed to end the segment.