Many people have been wondering who Roman Reigns will face next after defeating Drew McIntyre at Clash At The Castle. WWE is now teasing the most unlikely of the opponents for the Tribal Chief.

It all started when the Unified WWE Universal champion appeared on Logan Paul‘s Impaulsive podcast. He told ‘the boys’ to acknowledge him afterwards for bringing the Island of Relevancy to the show.

Paul Heyman then responded to a command from Reigns and claimed that he will ‘bestow upon’ the wisdom that Logan Paul desperately lacks.

Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul?

When the YouTube star asked the Wiseman how he planned on doing this, Triple H intervened and invited him to SmackDown tomorrow night:

“…It just so happens I have a globally televised platform to allow our Superstars to “handle” their issues with one another … consider this an invite for #Smackdown tomorrow night!”

Logan Paul has since accepted this invitation and WWE is promoting that he will be bringing his ‘Media Megastar energy’ to the Blue Branded Show.

While not confirmed, all this seems like a set up for a potential match between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns at the Crown Jewel PPV.

Whether or not it actually happens will be revealed in future. One thing is for sure that the confrontation on SmackDown will be a very interesting one.