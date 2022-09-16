Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Planned for WWE Crown Jewel (Report)

WWE is reportedly planning to book Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for its Crown Jewel event.

On Friday, Dave Meltzer of F4Wonlinline.com reported that WWE is holding a press conference in Las Vegas this Saturday to announce the main event for its November 5 event with this planned match. It’s unclear whether Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Paul or if it will be a non-title bout.

This report comes shortly after Paul was hyping on Twitter that he will make a massive announcement on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

Paul’s appearance on tonight’s SmackDown was set up by an exchange that happened after Reigns appeared on Paul’s Impaulsive podcast and noted on Twitter that Paul was talking trash about him as Paul said Reigns is the person in WWE who he wants to face.

“You put me against Roman Reigns right now, I think I would win,” Paul said. “Me vs. Roman Reigns one-on-one, that’s my match.”

Reigns told Paul Heyman to handle it, and then Triple H invited Paul to appear on SmackDown tonight. This led to speculation about a WWE building towards a potential match between Reigns and Paul, and that is the case.

This will be Paul’s first appearance on WWE programming since he defeated The Miz at SummerSlam.