Roman Reigns Would Dominate the UFC “in a Heartbeat”

This November will mark a decade since Roman Reigns debuted on WWE‘s main roster, and the “Head of the Table” is no stranger to championship gold.

A former United States, Intercontinental, and Tag Team Champion, he is also the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, now in his 653rd day of this reign.

Whether fans cheer him or boo him, Roman Reigns has proven to be a success in WWE and he could take his success to another industry.

Reigns in the UFC?

Speaking with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Roman Reigns’ special counsel Paul Heyman praised the “Tribal Chief,” saying that he would fit right in in the UFC.

“He has the agility and aptitude of a Division I athlete, and don’t ever lose sight that Roman Reigns could be the UFC heavyweight champion in a heartbeat.” Roman Reigns

Heyman added that the mystique around Reigns as “The Tribal Chief” betrays what an extremely “tough man and athlete” he is.

Interestingly enough, Reigns’ next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship knows all about competing inside the Octagon.

Reigns Vs. Riddle

While Reigns could hold the UFC Heavyweight Championship, at least according to Heyman, the Tribal Chief’s focus will be on this Friday’s SmackDown.

On the show, Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle, a match that was originally scheduled for Money in the Bank 2022.

On Raw, it was announced that if Riddle loses, he will no longer be able to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as long as Reigns is champion.