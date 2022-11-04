Roman Reigns Tells WWE Fans in Saudi Arabia They Don’t Deserve Sami Zayn Ahead of Crown Jewel

WWE held a press conference today in Saudi Arabia ahead of tomorrow’s Crown Jewel premium live event.

The show will air live from Riyadh and will feature several title matches. Bianca Belair will defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match. Alexa Bliss & Asuka will put the Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line against Damage CTRL in a rematch from Monday’s episode of RAW.

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel. The Tribal Chief is closing in on 800 days as champion and will do so if he’s able to defeat Logan Paul tomorrow at Crown Jewel.

Roman Reigns Tells WWE Fans in Saudi Arabia They Don’t Deserve Sami Zayn

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Bianca Belair, Damage CTRL, Omos, Braun Strowman, The Bloodline, and Logan Paul appeared during the press conference today. One superstar that was noticeably absent from the conference was Sami Zayn.

The Honorary Uce has never competed at a WWE event in Saudi Arabia and will not be at Crown Jewel tomorrow. Dave Meltzer reported in 2019 that the Saudi government had prohibited Sami from appearing at the shows because of his Syrian ethnicity.

During today’s press conference, the crowd loudly chanted “we want Sami!” several times. The Tribal Chief grabbed the microphone and told the crowd that they do not deserve the Honoracy Uce.

Sami posted the clip on Twitter with the caption “ICE COLD MY DAWG”.

The Tribal Chief recently spoke with ESPN ahead of his title match against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel tomorrow. Roman praised his opponent for catching on so quickly in WWE.