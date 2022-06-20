Ronda Rousey & Natalya Talk OnlyFans & Conspiracy Theories in Twitter Feud

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will defend her title against Natalya at Money in the Bank on July 2.

Natalya earned a shot at the “Baddest Woman on the Planet” a few weeks ago on SmackDown, and the pair aren’t backing down in their build towards WWE’s next Premium Live Event.

Rousey and Natalya’s War of Words

On Twitter, Rousey kicked things off with a tweet referencing Natalya’s sister Jenni, who has an account on OnlyFans.

Speaking about the Neidhart sister’s Youtube channel ‘The Neidharts‘ Rousey described the channel as a “discount onlyfans sister fetish youtube channel” calling it “weird and embarrassing.”

The channel, which began in January 2020 currently boasts over 78,000 subscribers and over 5 million views.

Many of the videos show the incredibly close relationship between the Neidharts, who often share a bed, kiss, or try and expose one another as part of their content.

Natalya fired back with a tweet of her own, saying she would rather make videos with her attractive sister than discussing “conspiracy theories” that are “weird.”

You can check out both tweets below.

It was either do a channel with my hot sister, or bring people to a rock at the back of my farm to cry and talk about conspiracy theories. I chose the sexy sister thing. Cause we might be weird, but we’re not as weird as your hot takes on life. https://t.co/dFHQusIXIH https://t.co/6SyWNhL5bU — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 18, 2022

Rousey’s Conspiracy Theory

Natalya didn’t address any conspiracy theories specifically, but Rousey’s name is linked to one in particular.

In December 2012, a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School led to the deaths of 20 children and six staff members in one of the worst mass shootings in the United States of the past decade.

Some have claimed that the shooting was staged, and in 2013, Rousey (then with UFC) shared a video claiming the shooting was not real and called the video “extremely interesting, and must-watch.”

Deleting her first tweet, Rousey followed up saying “Asking questions and doing research is more patriotic than blindly accepting what you’re told,” before later apologizing for promoting the baseless conspiracy theory.