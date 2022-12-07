“I Feel Like I Failed Shotzi” – Ronda Rousey Addresses Ridiculed Survivor Series Match

Ronda Rousey says she put a lot of effort into her Survivor Series match against Shotzi and feels terrible about the way things played out.

Rousey put her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against the #1 contender back on November 26. The match was widely criticized for looking sloppy and unprofessional, but it was an awkward DDT on the ring apron that got the most attention. Wrestling pundits and fans roasted Rousey on social media, with some of them calling for her to be fired.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet addressed the match during her latest YouTube stream. She explains there were some difficulties preparing for the bout, the match itself was abruptly cut short and doesn’t understand why she’s getting more flack than certain male performers who have injured their opponents.

Ronda Rousey’s Side of the Story

Rousey said she’s the one who pitched the infamous apron DDT spot, because she knows it’s something Shotzi does in a lot of her matches. She has her own wrestling ring for training, but was unable to rehearse the DDT because the ropes on her ring are too lose.

“I fucked it up because I was so concerned with keeping somebody safe. A lot of time, when you see me do something for the first time, it’s the first time I ever did it. I was really concerned with keeping Shotzi safe and I made it look bad. You know what, sorry. Apparently, I deserve to be fired or burned. It reminds me of Monty Python, ‘BURN HER!'” – Ronda Rousey

According to Rousey, there’s a double standard when it comes to critiquing female pro wrestlers. Nobody called for Ridge Holland to be fired when he accidentally broke Big E‘s neck, but people are calling for her to be released after a match she admits didn’t live up to expextations.

“There weren’t calls to fire anybody when Madcap Moss and Big E were spiked on their heads,” said Rousey. “‘BURN HER ANYWAY!’ I’m so sorry that I was so concerned with keeping someone safe that I made the bump look bad.”

Rousey was especially bummed because the crowd in Boston was hostile towards her and she loves winning over a hostile crowd. Unfortunately, time constraints and the pacing of the show led WWE officials to call an audible and cut their match short before they could continue winning the crowd back.

“I was bummed though because we worked on that match for two weeks and we were really excited about it,” she said. “I felt like I really failed Shotzi. I really wanted to showcase her shit and make all of her shit look great and show everyone how great she is. That’s one of the main reasons I wanted to comeback for this run, to showcase the new talent.”

Rousey says the match fans saw is not the match they had planned out. A few spots went wrong and fans are judging them on an incomplete product.