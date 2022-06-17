Ronda Rousey has explained her remarks about pro wrestling being fake, saying that its predetermined nature makes the sport a lot less stressful. The former UFC star recently appeared on The Kurt Angle Show. She first claimed that she is not afraid of injuries because they happen in every sport.

Rousey then mentioned how people got offended by her remarks. She explained that it’s not the physicality that makes something real:

“I don’t think pro wrestlers understand how much that it helps because a lot of times I’ll hear people be so offended that like, ‘How dare you call this fake! There’s no fake way to go through a table,’ or ‘This injury is real.’ And I’m like, ‘You guys, it’s not like the physical toll that makes something real.'”

‘It The Anxiety And Uncertainty Of The Result’: Ronda Rousey

(via WWE)

Reflecting on her time in the MMA world, Ronda Rousey claimed that the uncertainty of the result makes the situation real:

“The injuries don’t enter into your mind, It’s the anxiety and uncertainty of the result,” that makes the situation real, as opposed to the predetermined outcome of a pro-wrestling match.”

Ronda then gave an example using Kurt Angle. She asked the Olympic Gold Medallist what he would have done if he hadn’t won the medal. She said that the uncertain outcome is what makes things real for her.

Quotes via WrestlingInc