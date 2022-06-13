Ronda Rousey’s Opinion of WWE Locker Room is Wild

Ronda Rousey has quite the viewpoint of WWE‘s locker room.

Rousey is a big star for WWE. She is the reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion.

A lot has been said about Rousey over the years. She was praised for quickly getting a grasp on the wrestling business but rubbed a lot of people the wrong way with her prior disdain for the fans as well as calling the industry “fake.”

Still, Rousey is fully back in the swing of things and is seemingly enjoying herself more these days.

Ronda Rousey’s Explicit Outlook

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Ronda Rousey shared her wild outlook on the WWE locker room.

“Heyman was telling me if there was like a pitbull in the room and you don’t know about this dog, you know? You don’t know this dog and it could probably kill you, you’re not going to do anything crazy while the pit bull is in the room. You’re going to wait until the pitbull leaves the room and then you get crazy.

“So as far as I know, it’s just sunshine and lollipops in the locker room. It’s a bunch of cupcakes and handjobs. Everyone’s having a great time.”

Rousey has been feuding with Natalya. During a recent episode of SmackDown, Natalya attacked “Rowdy” from behind, which has led to WWE running a storyline injury where Rousey’s Money in the Bank status is in question.

