Ronda Rousey Was ‘Furious’ Over WrestleMania Main Event

Ronda Rousey was under the impression that she will be main eventing the night 1 of WrestleMania 38 and the Rowdy one wasn’t happy when she was told otherwise.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer provided some update on the former Raw women’s champion during his WrestleMania review.

According to the wrestling journalist, Rousey was under the impression that she would be going last at the PPV on Saturday. She even said so during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The former UFC star was ‘furious’ when she found out that it won’t be the case on Friday night. After getting the news, she walked out of the tapings before the Hall Of Fame ceremony took place.

Though ‘cooler heads’ prevailed and Ronda showed up at WrestleMania to do her job, where she lost her singles match to Charlotte Flair.

The ending of this bout saw the referee getting knocked out from an accidental blow. Ronda Rousey caught Flair in an armbar and she tapped but the referee was down.

The SmackDown star broke the hold and went to wake up the referee. The distraction allowed The Queen to hit Rousey with a big boot to the head. She then pinned the former champion to win the match.