Wrestling World Reacts To Steve Austin Main Eventing WrestleMania Once Again

Stone Cold Steve Austin opened one last can of whoop-ass for Kevin Owens as he had promised during WrestleMania 38 night 1 main event.
Everyone expected Austin to do his signature moves and open up cans of beer at the show, but he did much more than that.
Seeing the veteran wrestle once again after 19 years reminded people of the Attitude Era. Many wrestling personalities reacted to the main event on Twitter.
This list included people such as Sasha Banks who said she loves Steve Austin and Mickie James who noted how Austin is still one of the most over-stars in the business:
The Texas Rattlesnake wrestled a No Holds Barred match. He not only delivered some impressive offense but Steve Austin took some pretty serious-looking bumps during the bout as well.
The match ended with Kevin Owens accidentally hitting himself with a chair. Stone Cold took the opportunity to deliver a stunner and pin the former Universal champion.
Lance Storm reacted to the ending spot by remembering a similar spot from Kurt Angle. Gabe Sapolsky on the other hand promised to reveal the backstory of this confrontation one day:
Other names to have reacted to this all-out brawl included WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Matt Hardy, Bully Ray, Liv Morgan and more. You can check out all the reactions to this WrestleMania main event below: