Wrestling World Reacts To Steve Austin Main Eventing WrestleMania Once Again

Stone Cold Steve Austin opened one last can of whoop-ass for Kevin Owens as he had promised during WrestleMania 38 night 1 main event.

Everyone expected Austin to do his signature moves and open up cans of beer at the show, but he did much more than that.

Seeing the veteran wrestle once again after 19 years reminded people of the Attitude Era. Many wrestling personalities reacted to the main event on Twitter.

This list included people such as Sasha Banks who said she loves Steve Austin and Mickie James who noted how Austin is still one of the most over-stars in the business:

The Texas Rattlesnake wrestled a No Holds Barred match. He not only delivered some impressive offense but Steve Austin took some pretty serious-looking bumps during the bout as well.

The match ended with Kevin Owens accidentally hitting himself with a chair. Stone Cold took the opportunity to deliver a stunner and pin the former Universal champion.

Lance Storm reacted to the ending spot by remembering a similar spot from Kurt Angle. Gabe Sapolsky on the other hand promised to reveal the backstory of this confrontation one day:

I didn’t think anyone was ever going to pull this off better than Kurt did. I was wrong https://t.co/6GJdMNURvb — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 3, 2022

Sometimes when you lose, you really win. @FightOwensFight — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 3, 2022

I’m getting emotional now watching Kevin Owens wrestle Steve Austin in the main event of #Wrestlemania



There’s so much backstory to this one. Maybe one day I’ll tell it. Right now all I’ll say is don’t let people ever tell you that you can’t make your dream reality. — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) April 3, 2022

Other names to have reacted to this all-out brawl included WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Matt Hardy, Bully Ray, Liv Morgan and more. You can check out all the reactions to this WrestleMania main event below:

Happy for Kev. Happy for Cody. VERY happy for Steve. Also happy for Sting. Happy for myself. Happy for Bryan. This isn’t controversial. Fuck Eddie Kingston. Oh, happy for Edge! — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 3, 2022

And we’re not even done yet ?#WrestleMania — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 3, 2022

Not what I expected …however … I ain’t mad — Capt. Shawn Dean (@ShawnDean773) April 3, 2022

Austin just gave us every last drop he had left in his tank.



KO bumped his ass off.



Amazing segment…should it have gone on last?



What did you think of night 1 of #WrestleMania ?



Match of the night?@BustedOpenRadio pic.twitter.com/cnOt3nfTS1 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 3, 2022

KO 3:16 ?? — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 3, 2022

STEVE AUSTIN BUBBA I LOVE YOU #WrestleMania — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) April 3, 2022

So fuckin proud. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 3, 2022

@steveaustinBSR just worked at :20 min no holds barred match at 57 years old. Salute champ that was awesome — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 3, 2022

It was a road warrior 88-89. Big big pop! Nothing like a TEXAS welcome. https://t.co/qmJnheJdFv — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) April 3, 2022

Owens is really at the top of his game!#WrestleMania @FightOwensFight — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 3, 2022