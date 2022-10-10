Ronda Rousey to Liv Morgan Fans: “Cry About It Neckbeards!”

New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is thrilled to hold the gold again after dethroning Liv Morgan.

At WWE Extreme Rules, Rousey defeated Morgan to regain the title, making the plucky babyface pass out.

Morgan had won the title from Rousey at Money in the Bank by cashing in the briefcase after Rousey had retained the title against Natalya.

At Summerslam, Morgan became the only woman to hold two victories over Rousey, defeating her thanks to some botched officiating.

Cry About It

While Rousey returned to WWE as a babyface as part of January’s Women’s Royal Rumble, her feud with Morgan has made her a heel once more.

On Instagram, Rousey relished in her title victory, informing fans of Morgan to “Go home and cry about it, neckbeards.”

The win marks Rousey’s third title in WWE, after winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash 2022, and winning the Raw Women’s Title at Summerslam 2018.

The End of Morgan’s Push?

Morgan’s title win was a long-time coming for fans of hers, but this loss may mark the end of her run on top of the women’s division.

According to reports, the plan for WrestleMania 39 is for Rousey to finally have her one-on-one match with Becky Lynch, a bout that was originally planned for Survivor Series 2018.

With the likelihood that this match will be for a championship, it is likely that Rousey will hold the SmackDown Women’s Championship until April of next year.

If so, Morgan won’t have another title reign until after WrestleMania 39, and may have to wait even longer if Lynch wins the gold next year.