Ronda Rousey Wins SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan shared the squared circle for a third time with the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title on the line.

The match at the WWE Extreme Rules premium live event saw them use various weapons including a chair and a table. Morgan hit a code red with a chair for a near fall.

Morgan hit a dive off the top rope through a table for a near fall. The finish saw Rousey have her in an armbar then put her in a choke with her legs and Morgan passed out.

At Money in the Bank, Rousey submitted Natalya to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship, but after the match Morgan, who won the women’s Money in the Bank match earlier in the show, came out with the briefcase and cashed in. Rousey was vulnerable as she was selling the wear and tear of her previous match. Morgan pinned her to win the title for the first time.

At SummerSlam, Morgan made her first premium live event defense as SmackDown Women’s Champion against Rousey, but the match ended in controversy as the finish saw Rousey have Morgan in the armbar, but at the same time, Morgan tapped out and the referee counted the three as Rousey’s shoulders were down. The referee gave Morgan the win. Post-match, Rousey attacked Morgan and the referee. WWE played it up as Rousey getting robbed.

