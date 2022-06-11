Ronda Rousey to Miss Money in the Bank?

WWE seems to be playing up the possibility that Ronda Rousey could miss Money in the Bank.

The MITB premium live event is looking quite depleted at the moment. First, the show was forced to change venues from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena due to poor ticket sales.

Then, it was reported that Roman Reigns is no longer scheduled for the card. On top of that, Cody Rhodes won’t be on the show as WWE announced he’ll be out of action for nine months after having surgery.

Could the event be dealt another massive blow?

Ronda Rousey’s Status For MITB

Following her win over Shotzi on the June 10 episode of SmackDown, Ronda Rousey was attacked by Natalya. She was put in a sharpshooter but the commentators put over that Rousey never tapped or quit.

WWE later panned to Kayla Braxton outside of the medical room where Rousey was getting checked out. Braxton said the “injury” is severe enough that there is now the question of whether or not Rousey can make it to Money in the Bank on July 2.

While this is likely a storyline injury, the possibility of Rousey missing MITB could be real. She was taken off the advertising for the premium live event once the show moved to the MGM Grand.

It was reported that WWE feels MITB can thrive without massive superstars due to the gimmick of ladder matches.