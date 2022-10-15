Roxanne Perez Could be Back on WWE SmackDown Very Soon

Roxanne Perez appeared on this week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, in her first appearance on the blue brand.

During the show, Perez hand-picked Raquel Rodriguez to face Cora Jade on next week’s WWE NXT.

Next Tuesday’s show (which will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite) will see Perez and Jade face opponents the other has chosen.

Backstage Reaction

In addition to choosing Rodriguez as Jade’s opponent, Pere also competed in a six-woman tag, teaming with Rodriguez and Shotzi in a losing effort to Damage CTRL.

PW Insider reports that WWE was “really happy” with Perez’s work on SmackDown, and believes she fit right in with the roster.

There have already been discussions about Perez being used on SmackDown again.

These talks come days after reports that WWE is planning on more crossover between Raw, SmackDown, and Perez’s home brand WWE NXT.

Jade Vs. Perez

In July, Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships, though their reign was short-lived.

Mere weeks later, Jade would turn on Perez, accusing her tag partner of costing her a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship.

After Jade threw her championship title in the trash, Perez was forced to vacate her title, which was later won by Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

The former friends will face off at the upcoming NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 event in a ‘Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal: Weapons Wild Match.’

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 will take place at the Performance Center on October 22.