Roxanne Perez Reacts to “Fever Dream” WWE TV Debut

Roxanne Perez made a successful WWE television debut on Tuesday’s edition of NXT.

Just days after picking up a win on NXT Level Up last week, Perez is now working a program with Toxic Attraction.

A vignette aired on NXT that highlighted Perez growing up as a WWE fan. She’s watch WWE programming and play WWE video games to escape feeling like an outcast at school.

Perez was initially scheduled to debut next week, but she was confronted by Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin). The heels attempted to intimidate Perez and told her to keep her expectations in check.

Perez wrestled Jacy Jayne and got a surprise win. The finish came after Wendy Choo was shown on the big screen destroying the Toxic Lounge. Perez used the distraction to her Code Red finisher on Jayne for the win.

Backstage after the match, Perez said wrestling in WWE is a dream come true. She’s been working for this goal since she was 13 years old and showed off a tattoo that marked the date of her first match.

“I had my first win in my debut for WWE NXT, and it feels so crazy to say that,” she said. “Because like I said, I’ve wanted this my entire life. This is all I’ve ever dreamed of, and now it’s real.”

She also tweeted that winning her NXT TV debut was like a fever dream. She received congratulatory messages from several people including WWE’s Senior Director of Content & Development Jeremy Borash.

Watch Roxanne Perez’s NXT TV debut: