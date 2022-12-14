Roxanne Perez Reacts to Winning NXT Women’s Championship: “Everything Was Worth It”

Roxanne Perez earned a title shot by winning the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge this past Saturday night at NXT Deadline.
At the beginning of this week’s NXT, Mandy Rose hit Roxanne Perez with the NXT Women’s Championship. Perez demanded her title shot in the main event of NXT.
Mandy connected with the Kiss From a Rose but somehow Perez kicked out at two. Perez then connected with Pop Rox for the pinfall victory and captured the NXT Women’s Championship. Mandy Rose’s reign as NXT Women’s Champion lasted an impressive 413 days.
Roxanne Perez Reacts to Winning the NXT Women’s Championship
After winning the NXT Women’s Championship from Mandy Rose in the main event, the 22-year-old was interviewed backstage. Roxanne said that she started wrestling when she was 14-years-old and everything she has gone through to get to WWE was worth it.
