Roxanne Perez Reacts to Winning NXT Women’s Championship: “Everything Was Worth It”

Roxanne Perez earned a title shot by winning the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge this past Saturday night at NXT Deadline.

At the beginning of this week’s NXT, Mandy Rose hit Roxanne Perez with the NXT Women’s Championship. Perez demanded her title shot in the main event of NXT.

Mandy connected with the Kiss From a Rose but somehow Perez kicked out at two. Perez then connected with Pop Rox for the pinfall victory and captured the NXT Women’s Championship. Mandy Rose’s reign as NXT Women’s Champion lasted an impressive 413 days.

Roxanne Perez Reacts to Winning the NXT Women’s Championship

After winning the NXT Women’s Championship from Mandy Rose in the main event, the 22-year-old was interviewed backstage. Roxanne said that she started wrestling when she was 14-years-old and everything she has gone through to get to WWE was worth it.

2016 is the year I started wrestling, I was 14-years-old and that was the day I said I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that I get to WWE.



No matter what it takes, I am going to get there. My whole life revolved around wrestling, up until now.



Everything I did, literally every single thing I did was to be here and for this championship.



I’m sure you saw that I just broke down into tears out there but everything was worth it. All the trials and tribulations, the ups and the downs, every single thing was so worth it.



And this is proof to every little girl out there that no matter what you tell yourself, no matter what doubts there are in your mind. It can happen.

.@roxanne_wwe reflects on her journey to becoming #WWENXT Women’s Champion after a stunning win over @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/eX6PB7Q76U — WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2022

